Producer Thanu and Allu Arjun to team up!

Veteran producer Thanu of Thuppakki , Theri , and Asuran fame is all set to team up with Telugu cinema's leading star Allu Arjun for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. Thanu has said that a Tamil filmmaker is in talks to helm the project and he is hoping that the project would materialize soon.

Thanu also recalled in his series Unmayai Solluven that when Allu Aravind made Maapillai with Rajinikanth in Tamil, he helped him to lock the distribution deals. Later, he also helped Allu Aravind (dad of Allu Arjun) in releasing the dubbed version of Magadheera in Tamil.

There was a buzz that Murugadoss has narrated a script to Allu Arjun and if all goes well, he will be directing the biggie for Thanu.

Murugadoss had earlier worked with Thanu in Thuppakki.