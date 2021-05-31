Producers Guild of India to hold vax drive for members

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) The Producers Guild of India (PGI) announced on Monday that it would arrange a Covid vaccination drive for its members and associated production crews at Mehboob Studios on June 1.

Talking about the same, Siddharth Roy Kapur, President of the Producers Guild of India, said: "An activity of such importance and magnitude cannot be carried out single-handedly and we are extremely grateful for the support we have received to make this possible. In particular from our members Excel Entertainment who played a pivotal role in securing the vaccines and Mehboob Productions who very generously offered complementary use of the spacious Mehboob Studios."