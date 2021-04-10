Producers of 'Cobra' deny direct OTT release plans!

Recently, a netizen claimed that Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming big-budget action thriller Cobra will not be releasing in theaters and the producers are planning for a direct OTT release via Netflix.
But the official Twitter handle of 7 Screen Studio has denied the news and called it a fake claim.
Ajay Gnanamuthu of Imaikka Nodigal fame is directing the film. Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame, KS Ravikumar, cricketer Irfan Pathan, Robo Shankar, Mirnalini Ravi, Mohammad Ali Baig, Kanika, and Babu Antony are playing pivotal characters in the film. In Cobra, Vikram is said to be playing a mathematician who also becomes the most wanted by the Interpol officers.
Cobra is likely to release for the Ramzan holidays.