Producers of 'Kaithi' respond to plagiarism allegations!

A news channel has reported that Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kaithi is lifted from the story penned by an ex-prisoner named Rajeev. They also added that SR Prabhu (producer) and Lokesh Kanagaraj can't make Kaithi 2 as Rajeev has got an interim stay order against the sequel from a court in Kerala. Rajeev is also said to have claimed 4 crores from the producer and director for lifting his story.

But Dream Warrior Pictures, the production house of Kaithi has said that they have enough proof to deny such allegations. But they can't respond about the case as they are yet to officially get the necessary information from the court.

They have also requested the media to follow professional ethics in this issue as the final verdict is yet to be announced.

Dream Warrior Pictures say that they are confident enough to handle the case legally with all necessary proofs.