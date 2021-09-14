Production house vs distribution house war for Kavin's 'Lift'!

According to Ekaa Entertainment, they signed an agreement with Libra Productions' Ravinder Chandrasekhar in April 2021 but the distributor breached the deal. Ekaa Entertainment has also filed a complaint against Libra Productions.

Ekaa Entertainment, the production house of Kavin's Lift and Libra Productions, the distributors of the film are at loggerheads.

But Libra Productions say that they have paid 50% advance to Ekaa Entertainment, they also told the production house that once theaters reopened, a proper release date will be fixed in October.

Libra Productions says that the theatrical rights of Lift is with them and there is no breach of any agreement.

Both these statements from Libra Productions and Ekaa Entertainment have confused the audiences and trade folks.