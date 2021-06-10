Production houses compete to introduce Janhvi

There seems to be a competition going on in Tollywood among production houses to rope in Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor. The top production houses have been trying to introduce her to Telugu audiences but none of their efforts have come to fruition.

It was veteran producer Ashwini Dutt’s idea to introduce Janhvi Kapoor to the Telugu audience. He planned to make the sequel to ‘Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari’ with Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. However, the project didn’t take off.

Currently, Haarika Haasine Creations, Mythri Movie Makers, and Sri Venkateswara Creations are competing with each other to rope in her for their new movies.

Haarika Haasine Creations is producing Mahesh Babu and Trivikram’s films. For this, the production house has been trying to convince Janhvi to play the main heroine. On the other hand, Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations is also considering Janhvi’s name for Shankar and Ram Charan’s movie. The latest buzz is that Mythri Movie Makers are also seriously trying to rope in her for one of their biggies which will be launched next year.

Janhvi Kapoor had shown interest to act opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jagannadh’s ‘Liger’ but she later dropped off due to lack of dates.

