Production on 'Bridgerton' season 2 resumes after COVID-related delay

Washington [US], July 16 (ANI): Production on the second season of Netflix's Emmy-nominated series 'Bridgerton' resumed on Friday, after a day's pause when a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.



According to Variety, filming was immediately paused to allow an isolated round of testing for everyone involved in the series. All COVID-related health and safety protocols were followed and those impacted have been isolated.

'Bridgerton' season 2 production had started in May at various locations in London. Breakout star Phoebe Dynevor will be returning for the series, but Rege-Jean Page won't be part of the show, which is based on Julia Quinn's novels.

The pause and resumption in production comes as the UK is set to fully reopen on July 19, the so-called Freedom Day. The country now has the highest daily new case rate in the world with 48,553 cases recorded on July 15. The last seven days saw a total of 261,832 new cases, an increase of 32.6 per cent.

The country's daily deaths are now 63, with 257 people dying of the virus last week, which is an increase of 47.7 per cent.

Earlier this week, the first season of 'Bridgerton' scored 12 Primetime Emmy nominations including for best drama series and male leading actor. It was Netflix's most popular show with 82 million viewers watching it.

The first season of 'Bridgerton' is available to watch on Netflix.

Based on Julia Quinn's best-selling series of novels, 'Bridgerton' is set in the lavish and competitive world of London high society during the Regency period of the early 1800s.

The Netflix series has already been renewed through season four, so there's plenty of your period soapy obsession to come. But because each season will be inspired by a different book in the series, that means the focus on each Bridgerton child will change.

The second season of the series will draw from the sequel in Quinn's romance series, 'The Viscount Who Loved Me', which follows the quest of Daphne's brother, Lord Anthony Bridgerton, to find his viscountess.

The first season of the romantic period drama focused on the steamy courtship between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page). (ANI)

