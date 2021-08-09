Project Agni: Karthick Naren hints at a feature film?

Project Agni is getting positive reviews from most of the critics and audiences also feel it to be one of the best shorts of the Navarasa anthology on Netflix.
Thanking audiences, media, and press for the overwhelmingly positive reviews, Karthick Naren said that the journey of the three characters of Project Agni has just begun.
"Heartfelt thanks to the audience, press & media for the overwhelming reception of #ProjectAgni. The journeys of Vishnu, Krishna & Kalki have just begun!", tweeted Karthick Naren.
Rose to fame with Dhuruvangal 16, Karthick's second film Mafia was a box office failure but with Project Agni, he grabbed everyone's attention for the second time.
Karthick is currently directing Dhanush's new film Maaran. His delayed Naragasooran is also getting for a direct digital premiere on Sony LIV.