Project to capture cultural life of UK's high streets

London, Feb 11 (IANS) The Historic England, the UK's cultural agency, announced a multi-million dollar project to tell stories of the country's famous high streets, the focal point for business, especially shopping.

Consisting of a podcast series and accompanying ebook called "High Street Tales", the project is the first outcome of a four-year-long national Cultural Program led by Historic England, in partnership with the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Arts Council England, Xinhua news agency quoted the agency as saying in its announcement on Wednesday.