Protest by doctors going on peacefully, negotiating with them: Delhi Police

"The protest is going on peacefully at the premises of Safdarjung Hospital itself. We are currently negotiating with them," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gaurav Sharma told IANS.

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Tuesday said the protest by the resident doctors was going on peacefully and they were holding talks with them.

The protesting doctors had started a march from the Safdarjung Hospital, which has been the epicentre of the ongoing stir, towards the Health Ministry's office but the police personnel did not allow them to continue the march.

The DCP further said that the South West District Police have asked the protesting resident doctors to peacefully continue with their protest.

"They have been confined at the hospital premises in a very peaceful manner," Sharma said, adding that the resident doctors are also cooperating with them.

The doctors are currently protesting outside the emergency ward of the Safdarjung Hospital and all emergency services were obstructed for some time. Even the ambulance services were disrupted by the agitating doctors.

As per the latest reports, the Out Patient Department (OPD) services have been resumed at the hospital and the senior doctors have started attending to the patients.

Earlier on Monday, a protest march was held by the resident doctors towards the Supreme Court, however, they were stopped midway by the Delhi Police. As the doctors were not allowed to continue their march, they surrendered their apron on the road to register the protest. The doctors alleged they were thrashed and dragged during their march to the top court.

Additional DCP (Central district) Rohit Meena told IANS they briefly detained 12 people on Monday.

The RDAs across the nation have been protesting since November 27 against the multiple postponement of the NEET PG Counselling 2021 and the subsequent admission of the fresh batch of resident doctors in the medical colleges.

--IANS

uj/dpb