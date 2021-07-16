Prudhvi’s daughter Sreelu debuts as a heroine

Comedian Prudhvi Raj, popularly known as ‘30 Years Industry’ Prudhvi’, is not getting many offers these days. Now, his daughter Sreelu makes her debut as an actress.
Sreelu is the female lead in a small-budgeted movie that was launched today in Hyderabad. Sreelu has been cast opposite another newcomer Chiranjeevi Kunchal. Sardar Surjeet Singh is the producer.
Sreelu says she has agreed to debut in the film as she liked the story. Story and screenplay are an asset to this movie, she said. Besides acting as a hero, Chiranjeevi Kunchal also directs the film.
Prudhvi Raj didn’t grace the event.
