Prudhvi’s daughter Sreelu debuts as a heroine

Comedian Prudhvi Raj, popularly known as ‘30 Years Industry’ Prudhvi’, is not getting many offers these days. Now, his daughter Sreelu makes her debut as an actress.

Sreelu is the female lead in a small-budgeted movie that was launched today in Hyderabad. Sreelu has been cast opposite another newcomer Chiranjeevi Kunchal. Sardar Surjeet Singh is the producer.