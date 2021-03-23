'Puaada' theatrical release pushed again until further notice

The statement says: "Due to the rising cases of Covid-19 and new guidelines for cinemas with weekend and night closures of theatres, we have decided to postpone our movie Puaada until further notice."

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) The theatrical release of the Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa-starrer Punjabi rom-com "Puaada" has been postponed again. The makers issued a statement on Tuesday saying the release date has been pushed until further notice.

"We have received an overwhelming positive and encouraging response for our trailer, songs and posters and feel our movie is best suited for a theatrical experience. So we have decided to bring Puaada to audiences theatrically when the environment is more conducive for the theatre experience."

"Thanks for all your love and support, see you with Puaada in cinemas very soon, until then stay safe and healthy."

"Puaada" was initially set to release in the summer of June 2020, but the makers had to push the release date owing to the pandemic that forced theatres to shut down since March last year.

Following this, two release dates were announced -- March 11 and April 2, 2021. With the film postponed again, audiences will have to wait for a fresh release date to be announced.

The film is directed by debutante Rupinder Chahal, and Zee Studios have acquired the worldwide rights including theatrical, music, digital and satellite.

