Public entry at Attari-Wagah border retreat ceremony suspended

Amritsar, Jan 6 (IANS) The public viewing of the daily flag lowering retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah joint check post (JCP) at Attari near Amritsar in Punjab has been suspended indefinitely as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus, officials said on Thursday.

The public will not be allowed at the Attari-Wagha JCP, around 30 km from here, till further orders, a Border Security Force (BSF) official told IANS.