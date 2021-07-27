Pugazh quits Vijay TV, to fully concentrate in cinema

Vijay TV has given many talents to Tamil cinema while a few have sustained in the film industry, others returned back to television. Today's big stars like Sivakarthikeyan and Santhanam started their journey on Vijay TV. Makapa Anand also tried his luck in cinema but he couldn't shine big and hence, he has returned to television.

Now, Pugazh who rose to fame with Cooku With Comali has been offered several films in Tamil cinema and he is super busy with multiple movies including Santhanam's Sabhaapathy, Vijay Sethupathi's new film with Ponram, Thala Ajith's Valimai, Cooku with Comali fame Ashwin's Enna Solla Pogirai, and Kasethan Kadavulada remake with Shiva.

Considering his busy schedule, Pugazh has now decided to quit Vijay TV for time being and planning to fully concentrate in cinema.