Pugazh teams with Silambarasan TR?

Pugazh of Cooku With Comali fame has signed a slew of films in Tamil cinema. He has been roped in to play a leading comedian in Arun Vijay's yet-untitled film with director Hari, Ponram's film with Vijay Sethupathi, and Santhanam's Sabhaapathy.

Now, pics of Silambarasan TR and Pugazh from the sets of Maanaadu are doing the rounds on the internet. Pugazh is the most sought-after comedian in Tamil cinema right now that almost all the directors and actors loved his performance in Cooku With Comali.