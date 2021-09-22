'Pulimurugan' director Vysakh announces 'Night Drive'

Ace filmmaker Vysakh, who directed one of the biggest grosser ever in Malayalam – Pulimurugan, has announced his new project.
Roshan Mathew, Anna Ben and Indrajith Sukumaran play the lead in Night Drive, which is being presented by Ann Mega Media. Priya Venu and Neeta Pinto are the producers.
Abhilash Pillai is the writer. Shaji Kumar wields the camera. Ranjin Raj composes of the music.
Night Drive comes with the tagline The Hunted Become The Hunters.
