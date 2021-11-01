'Pulimurugan' team’s new project to start rolling soon?

Mohanlal is teaming up with his Pulimurugan team of director Vysakh and writer Udaykrishna, according to some reports. The shooting will start in November. Antony Perumbavoor is the producer under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Mohanlal, one of the busiest actors in Malayalam has Priyadarshan’s Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Bro Daddy, B Unnikrishnan’s Aarattu and Jeethu Joseph’s 12th Man ready for release.