Pulkit Samrat flaunts 'contemplative look'

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actor Pulkit Samrat showcased a new look for fans on Tuesday. In his latest Instagram post, the actor strikes a pensive pose for the camera.

"Contemplative look," he wrote alongside the image that has him dressed in a black sweatshirt.

Pulkit has lately been working to get fit for his role in the upcoming film "Fukrey 3". He will also be seen in the jungle adventure drama "Haathi Mere Saathi" alongside Rana Daggubati.