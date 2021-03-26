Pulkit Samrat has 2 weeks to achieve lean body for 'Fukrey 3'

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat is working hard to get a lean body for his upcoming film Fukrey 3. The actor says he has two weeks to achieve his goal! He shared a photograph of his workout on Instagram on Friday and spoke about his shredding cycle.

The actor wrote: "On to my shredding cycle. Got to be ready for #Fukrey3 within 2 weeks. Gonna be an interesting challenge for my hustle buddy @sameerhansari! #TrainDirtyEatClean #getlean #leanmuscle #leanbody #shredding."