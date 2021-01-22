Pulkit Samrat urges to 'lift your vibe'

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat shared his fitness mantra on Friday, along with a picture he shared from the gym.

"Lift some iron. Lift your vibe. . #traindirtyeatclean #repbyrep #stepbystep," Pulkit wrote as the caption with the Instagram image.

Pulkit is currently shooting for his upcoming film Suswagatam Khushamadeed. The film casts him opposite Katrina Kaif's younger sister Isabelle Kaif.