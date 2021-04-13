Puneet Issar's son Siddhant opens up on directing the veteran

"My father Puneet Issar has done a pivotal role in the film. I have worked with my father in the past. I have worked with him on stage, where I have co-written Mahabharata: The Epic Tale. In the play, I acted and he directed me. I have learned everything from him. I have worked as an assistant director with him," Siddhant said.

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Siddhant Issar has directed his father, veteran actor Puneet Issar, in the short film "Sanghaar: The Massacre". He says he wasn't nervous while calling the shots.

Siddhant's short film chronicles the Palghar Incident, where a mob lynched two saints, and also condemns cow slaughter.

"While directing my father in the short film, I didn't feel nervous. I have toned down the mould of his image as Duryodhan (from the Doordarshan serial Mahabharat, which made Issar a household name), his aggressive ways, for this film because he is playing a peaceful saint. So it was a challenge for my father to break his mould and even challenging for me as a director to get that performance out of him," added Siddhant.

"Sanghaar: The Massacre" will release on April 16, exactly a year after the Palghar incident.

Talking about the core message of the film, Siddhant said: "The film in its spirit basically opposes violence against peaceful sages, and it condemns animal cruelty, especially focusing on cow slaughter. The core message of the film is simple -- be peaceful and adhere to the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the whole world is my family or all faiths are equal. The film also shares a message that one should always raise his voice against Adharma or injustice, as mentioned in the Gita. If an act of violence is committed, fight back and that is really important."

The short film also features Satyajeet Puri and Gufi Paintal. It will stream on YouTube.

