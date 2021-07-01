Bengaluru, July 1 (IANS) Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's next outing, a psychological thriller drama, has been titled as "Dvita". The film will be directed by Pawan Kumar, who rose to fame earlier with the film "U Turn". Along with the film's title, the poster was unveiled on Thursday.

Talking about being part of the film, Puneeth said in a statement: "I am Delighted about this new journey that is about to begin with Hombale Films, which is my second home. Working with Vijay Kiragandur and team is like being surrounded by my own family. I have always been intrigued with Pawan and his work. I am excited and can't wait to see myself in this new avatar."