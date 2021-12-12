Puneett Chouksey enjoyed shooting in Dehradun for 'Sirf Tum'

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Actor Puneett Chouksey, who essays the role of Ansh in 'Sirf Tum', enjoys travelling and exploring places. He shares his experience shooting for a track of his show in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

He says: "As an actor I always look forward to outdoor shoots. And most recently I traveled to Dehradun, for shoots of my show. It was fun, as if on a vacation. I'm fond of exploring places. We can all agree that visiting new places is always great fun. We get to learn about different cultures, try things that we have never tried before, discover new cuisines and for sure we will return home richer for the experience. And it doesn't stop there, it will boost us in resuming our daily routine."