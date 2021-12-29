Puneett Chouksey is open to dating someone from the entertainment industry

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Actor Puneett Chouksey, who essays the role of Ansh Oberoi in 'Sirf Tum', has revealed that in real life he is open to dating someone.

He says: "I had my breakup before the lockdown. And I was single all this while but now I'm open for a relationship or to date someone. I'm looking for someone special and compatible. I'm always taken away by a girl who is genuine, generous, beautiful inside out and a good human being."