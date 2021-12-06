Puneett Chouksey plays an 'illegitimate' son who fights for his rights in 'Sirf Tum'

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Actor Puneett Chouksey, who essays the role of Anshul Oberoi in 'Sirf Tum', opens up about his character in the show.

He says, "My character in the show is very interesting. I'm playing an illegitimate son who fights for his own rights. My father Vikrant Oberoi (Nimai Bali) is one of the richest men in the city but I keep struggling since my childhood for comfort. My experience with life was so uncertain that has made me a little negative but one can't call me an antagonist of the show. People will also have sympathy for my character."