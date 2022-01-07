Puneett Chouksey says he is enjoying acting and playing different roles

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Television actor Puneett Chouksey says everything is possible in this profession and that one can live many lives in the roles they play.

He says: "Only in the acting profession is everything possible. As an artist, you can live in the role of completely different people, including robbers and bandits. And no one will punish you for that. Like I act for Ansh who is gray, but I'm not the same in my life. It's fun to enjoy a beautiful creative journey of different roles which comes to my bag."