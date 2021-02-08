Punit J. Pathak opens up on his leap from dancing to acting

"The leap from dancing to directing to acting is something which very few people achieve, and I have been very fortunate," Punit said.

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Ace choreographer and dancer-turned-actor Punit J. Pathak says very few people have been able to achieve the leap from dancing to directing to acting, and he is glad he is one of them.

Now, the actor has made his digital debut with a role in the OTT series "LSD: Love, Scandal & Doctors". He essays the role of Tavish, who is a no-nonsense police officer, investigating a case in the medical thriller drama.

"It was lovely working with the cast and crew from ‘LSD - Love, Scandal & Doctors', there is always so much to learn, and that is what made this whole experience exciting. It is for the very first time that I am portraying such a serious character, and I am looking forward to seeing the audience reaction," he added.

The drama follows medical interns on a rat race for their careers. The story revolves around five medical interns in a teaching hospital in Delhi, trying to make a life for themselves when everything falls apart due to a murder.

The show stars Rahul Dev, Siddharth Menon, Ishaan A Khanna, Tanaya Sachdeva, Srishti Ganguli Rindani, Ayush Shrivastava, and Manish Mishra with Punit. It is currently streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

