Punit J. Pathak went on special diet, fitness regime to look good in cop's uniform

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actor Punit J Pathak says he underwent physical transformation for his new role as a cop in the youth thriller LSD: Love, Scandal & Doctors, which marks his debut on OTT.

On being asked whether he went on a full throttle fitness regime, the actor says, "Yes. I did cut down a lot. I was in that phase where I wanted to take care of myself. I was already in the process. I knew the uniform would be fitted, so I toned down and I am pretty much convinced with my look now.".