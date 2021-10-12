Punit Pathak decides to pay off contestant's loans on 'Dance+ 6'

After the performance by Pranshu and Kuldeep from Team Punit, 'Super Judge' Remo D'Souza praises the duo saying: "Your performance pushes and inspires me to do better; as a dancer myself it troubles me to think why didn't I come up with such moves."

Adding to the moment, Punit applauds Pranshu for his talent and shares the unknown struggles faced by his family with the judges. "Pranshu is always smiling with a sparkle in his eyes but there is a lot of pain hidden in heart; something I did not know myself until I recently had a heart-to-heart conversation with him. Pranshu has a single mother who is the only bread-winner in the family and she works day and night as a nurse to provide her children with the best life she can."

He continues: "For Pranshu's elder sister, she had planned a big wedding for which she took a loan but then the pandemic struck and due to lack of work and shortage in income, she had to take up another loan to support her previous one. Currently, Pranshu's family is burdened with loans and as a small gesture of gratitude towards Pranshu, I have decided to pay off the loans and ensure there is no more stress in his life."

The competition slowly inches towards its finale week, and choosing the top 5 contenders has become a task for the Super Judge. In the upcoming episodes, contestants fight it out on stage to secure their positions among the top 5 finalists and a chance at the season title.

'Dance+ Season 6' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

--IANS

ila/kr