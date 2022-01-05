Punjab prepared to deal with Covid third wave: Official

Chandigarh, Jan 5 (IANS) As the number of Covid-19 cases are rising in Punjab with a positivity rate at six per cent, the threat of a third wave looms large, but the Health Department is fully geared to deal with it, said state Health Department Director G.B. Singh on Wednesday.

Although the department has all infrastructural needs in place to deal with the large number of cases expected in case of the third wave becoming a reality, he also appealed to the people to get themselves fully vaccinated against the virus as it is the most potent tool to avoid Covid-19.