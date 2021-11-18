Punjab to launch state-wide eye camps

The Chief Minister said in line with the scheme, eye camps would be organised throughout the state where the eye sight of the people would be thoroughly checked and those found suffering from the cataract problem would be operated upon after a period of 15 days.

Chandigarh, Nov 18 (IANS) With a view to ensure better healthcare, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday announced the 'Mukh Mantri Punjab Motia Mukt Abhiyan' which would commence from November 26 across the state.

"The transportation facility must be provided to the people in order to pick them up and drop at their homes. Besides, refreshments would also be ensured for the people undergoing operations," said the Chief Minister, adding free spectacles would also be provided to those operated upon.

The Chief Minister said adequate publicity in order to ensure that it success of the campaign as well as spreading awareness is the need of the hour.

"The Chief Secretary is to hold meeting with all the Deputy Commissioners in this regard," added Channi.

In another important announcement, the Chief Minister said the devotees who hold valid permits for travel to Sri Kartarpur Sahib would be allowed free travel in the state government buses on the day of their travel.

