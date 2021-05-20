Punjab to provide grant to kids orphaned during Covid

Terming it the state's duty to become the foster parents of the children who have lost both their parents in the unprecedented pandemic, the Chief Minister said his government will ensure free education in government institutions, for such children as well as children belonging to families that have lost their breadwinner to the virus.

Chandigarh, May 20 (IANS) Beginning July 1, the Punjab government will provide Rs 1,500 per month as social security pension, along with free education up to graduation, for all those children orphaned in the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as families that have lost their breadwinning member.

Affected persons would also be eligible for grant of Rs 51,000 under Ashirwaad Scheme from July 1, and would be entitled to free ration under the State Smart Ration Card Scheme and coverage under the Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana.

The state would also assist the affected family members to find a suitable job under Ghar Ghar Rozgaar te Karobaar Mission, said the Chief Minister, chairing a high-level Covid review meeting.

The relief measures will be provided to orphans until they attain the age of 21 years.

In the case of families whose breadwinner has died, these would be provided for an initial period of three years, after which their situation will be re-assessed, and where the vulnerability continues to exist, the period may be appropriately increased.

The Chief Minister also announced the constitution of a monitoring committee, headed by the Minister for Social Security and Women and Child Development, to review progress and relief measures for every single case.

