Punjabi film 'Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme' to release on October 22

Binnu said: "As an actor, we put our best in every project we associate with. However, the pandemic made things difficult for all of us but with the Almighty's grace 'Jinne Jamme Saarey Nikamme' is ready to hit the screens."

He added: "I am sure audiences are going to relate to the story and will shower their blessings."

The film is a family comedy with a strong social message. It is directed by Kenny Chhabra. It also stars Jaswinder Bhalla, Pukhraj Bhalla and Seema Kaushal among many others. The film is written by Naresh Kathooria.

Director Kenny Chhabra said: "During the pandemic we all realised the importance of family and relationships. Thus, our intent was to make this film in a way that it feels like a warm hug; it's a film that celebrates the importance of parents. We hope the audiences will love it."

Jaswinder tagged the movie a "heart-warming story with a special social message".

--IANS

dc/kr