'Punjabi munda' Guneet Sharma stars in 'Tere Dil Vich Rehn De'

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Actor Guneet Sharma, who is known for his shows like 'Hero: Gayab Mode On' and 'Alladin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga', is all set to play the character of a simple and soft-hearted man in 'Tere Dil Vich Rehn De'.

Talking about his character, Guneet reveals: "I am playing a parallel lead role in this show. My character in the show is known by the name of 'Amreek'. He is a disciplined family guy. It is going to be a love track where 'Amreek' will fall in love with a girl named 'Preet'."