Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala releases new song 'Jailaan'

The song is written, composed, and sung by Sidhu Moose Wala, and the music is given by The Kidd. The song is presented by Times Music.

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Celebrated Punjabi singer-rapper-lyricist Sidhu Moose Wala is all set to make his debut in film titled 'Moosa Jatt'. The first song of the film 'Jailaan' is released now.

Talking about the song, Sidhu said, "Moosa Jatt is my very first film and I am extremely excited to be a part of this team that I have been associated with for so long. The music album for 'Moosa Jatt' is also very special and I am really happy. Can't wait to see how the audience receives the full album and the film."

Sidhu is known for songs like 'So High', 'Bambiha Bole' and his debut album 'PBX 1' peaked at 66th on Billboard Canadian Albums chart.

The song 'Jailaan' is released on Times Music's YouTube channel.

The film 'Moosa Jatt' is slated to release in theatres in October.

--IANS

