Punjabi singer Diljaan Singh killed in road accident

Chandigarh, March 30 (IANS) Famous Punjabi singer Diljaan Singh, 31, died in a car accident near Amritsar on Tuesday, the police said.

He is survived by his wife and children, who are settled in Canada.

Diljaan was on his way from Kartarpur town, near Jalandhar, to Amritsar in his Mahindra KUV 100 car when the accident took place at 2.30 a.m. The singer was taken to a nearby private hospital by where he was declared dead.