Punjabi singer Ekam Bawa inspired by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Punjabi singer Ekam Bawa, who is best known for his song 'Lalkare', is about to venture into Bollywood soon with his upcoming single.

The Punjabi singer shared the inspiration behind his music. "Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Sahab has been my biggest motivation over the years. Whenever I sit for 'riyaz' before every 'riyaz' it is necessary for me to listen to Nusrat Khan Sahab. His voice gives me eternal peace and the way he sings can really blow your mind."

"Since the start of my music carrier till now he has always been my biggest motivation and for me, I feel no one can ever replace or take his place in the industry for giving such amazing melody to the industry," he added.

Ekam will start shooting for his upcoming untitled song on September 5.

He has also composed and sung songs like 'Love You', 'Bugga Bugga', '4 Din', 'Ziddi Jatti', 'Pee Pee Ke', 'Reejh DIl Di', 'Sniper', 'Fake Bande', 'Love You Jatta', 'Sardarni, 'Reejh', 'Yaar Maar', 'Munda Miss Karda'.

