'Punyashlok Ahilyabai' child stars impress Rajesh Shringarpure

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Actor Rajesh Shringarpure, who is part of the show "Punyashlok Ahilyabai", says the child actors Aditi Jaltare and Krish Chauhan are the life of his show.

Aditi and Krish play Ahilyabai and Khande Rao Holkar in the series.

"Aditi and Krish are natural and talented actors and that's visible on screen. Their nuanced skills bring the show alive. But apart from this, even off-screen, they are a sheer joy to be around," says Rajesh, who plays the role of Malhar Rao Holkar.