Purab Kohli on infidelity: Hard to regain trust

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Actor Purab Kohli who starred in the web series "Out Of Love" that deals with infidelity of a married couple, says although it is not impossible, it very hard to regain trust that has been betrayed once.

Purab referenced the dialogue in the series that goes: "Once a cheater, always a cheater", and said: "I don't believe in 'once a cheater, always a cheater'. There is always room for people to change themselves, although that change requires a lot of hard work and determination, and the sense of wanting to change from within. People who are capable of doing that are the ones that can shift gears to come back and do something differently."