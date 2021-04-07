Pushkar Jog: Could relate to 'Well Done Baby', have become dad recently

The film is about a modernday couple, played by Pushkar and Amruta Khanvilkar, who are on the verge of divorce but find new meaning in their marriage when the wife becomes pregnant. Besides acting, Pushkar has also produced and conceptualised the story.

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Actor Pushkar Jog, who stars in the Marathi film "Well Done Baby", says he could relate to the film's plot because he became a father recently.

"The story of 'Well Done Baby' holds a special place in my heart. I could enact my character very realistically as I could totally relate to it, as I too have recently become a new parent. My own experience was such an eye-opener that I couldn't help but relate to the script of this film and Aditya's character," he says.

He adds: "The entire journey, from the complexities involved between a couple to the moment one realises that they are going to be parents, to actually becoming one; every stage of a pregnancy is a joyous adventure of its own. I hope the viewers find this endearing story as special as it has been for me."

The family drama is the directorial debut of Priyanka Tanwar, and premieres on Amazon Prime Video in India from April 9.

