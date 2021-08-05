Pushpa 1 is all about Allu Arjun’s rise as don!

Starring Allu Arjun in the titular character, the first part of ‘Pushpa’ will hit the screens this December. ‘Pushpa The Rise’ is the title fixed for it. As the name suggests, the first part chronicles the rise of the red sanders smuggling in Seshachalam forests in Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh and also details the stories of kingpins of the ’80s.

He begins his journey as a transporter and soon becomes a don of this illegal business. The recent poster of the ‘Pushpa The Rise’ also featured tree rings on the face of Allu Arjun depicting its theme.

Directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa The Rise’ is fast finishing the shooting part. It also features Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director.

Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the project in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu