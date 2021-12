The countdown for the ‘Pushpa’ release has begun. Barely 12 days are left for the film’s release. So, the makers are going to conduct big events. The pre-release event will be held in Hyderabad on December 12.

Yusufguda Police Grounds has been chosen as the venue for this event.

The makers had earlier planned a big promotional event in Dubai. Due to the threat of Omicron, the plan has been dropped. Allu Arjun will also be focussing on promotions for the Hindi version in the coming days.