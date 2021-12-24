Pushpa faces a big challenge now

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ has slowed down. The film had a dream run in the initial four days all over, setting the box-office on fire. It started sliding thereafter. The collections further nosedived in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday (22nd December).

The government officials have also sent notices to several single-screen theaters in the state for not renewing licenses. Some theaters were seized for not maintaining minimum facilities for the patrons. In some places, theater owners voluntarily closed them.