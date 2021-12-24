Pushpa faces a big challenge now

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ has slowed down. The film had a dream run in the initial four days all over, setting the box-office on fire. It started sliding thereafter. The collections further nosedived in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday (22nd December).
The government officials have also sent notices to several single-screen theaters in the state for not renewing licenses. Some theaters were seized for not maintaining minimum facilities for the patrons. In some places, theater owners voluntarily closed them.
The ticket prices have become a contentious issue in Andhra Pradesh. The state government is not backing down on its order after slashing the ticket prices.
Furthermore, ‘Pushpa’ faces competition from new releases like Nani’s ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ and Bollywood biggie ‘83’. So, it will be a tough battle for Pushpa Raj in Andhra Pradesh.
The action drama, however, is inching towards a $2 million haul in the USA. The film might achieve this milestone this weekend.