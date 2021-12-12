'Pushpa' team gears up for solid promotions across India

Hyderabad, Dec 12 (IANS) With just five days left for its release, the makers of 'Pushpa: The Rise' are working round the clock with back-to-back promotional events.

Allu Arjun, who is going an extra mile for 'Pushpa', seems to be fully involved in the campaigns as well.

As 'Pushpa' marks Allu Arjun's maiden pan-India film, the stakes are exceptionally high on the project. The pre-release event of the action drama is to take place on Sunday in Hyderabad. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, director Sukumar, and other team members are to attend the event.