Pushpa Teaser: Terrific, raises the bar high

The much-awaited teaser of Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ is here. The teaser is terrific. The action stunts are astounding. Allu Arjun’s character intro is packed with action elements.

The teaser shows the grand canvas of the story. Action, visuals, and music are top class. The teaser has been released today, a day before Allu Arjun’s birthday.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar is directing the movie. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages simultaneously.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu