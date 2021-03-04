Pushpa teaser works begin

Allu Arjun’s fans are expecting to get a teaser or a video glimpse from the film on his birthday. Fans have already started trending countdown to his birthday (April 8) on social media. Last year, Sukumar had released the first look of ‘Pushpa’ on Allu Arjun’s birthday. This year, they are expecting the teaser.

Allu Arjun is back in Hyderabad wrapping a new schedule of ‘Pushpa’ in Tamilnadu. He is determined to complete the film’s shoot by June. Meanwhile, he has asked director Sukumar and his team to ready the teaser of the film.

One team is already working on the footage to cut a teaser. The final decision is yet to be taken on the day of its release though.

Allu Arjun’s previous film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, had released a video glimpse six months before the release and unveiled songs three months before the release date. He wants to repeat the same strategy for this pan-Indian film project.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Pushpa’ is set in the backdrop of forests. The shoot is progressing at a brisk pace. It is scheduled to hit the screens on August 13. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music. Rashmika Mandanna is the heroine.

