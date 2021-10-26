Pushpa to launch Pushpaka Vimanam trailer

Allu Arjun is coming forward to lend his support to small-budgeted films. He will be launching the trailer of the upcoming rom-com ‘Pushpaka Vimanam’. The film features Anand Deverakonda as the hero.

Allu Arjun has agreed to grace the trailer launch event and unveil it. The event will be held next week. Vijay Deverakonda will also grace the event.