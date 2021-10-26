Pushpa to launch Pushpaka Vimanam trailer

Allu Arjun is coming forward to lend his support to small-budgeted films. He will be launching the trailer of the upcoming rom-com ‘Pushpaka Vimanam’. The film features Anand Deverakonda as the hero.
Allu Arjun has agreed to grace the trailer launch event and unveil it. The event will be held next week. Vijay Deverakonda will also grace the event.
Set for November 12 release, ‘Pushpaka Vimanam’ is directed by debutant Damodara. Geet Saini and Meghana Sannvee are the female lead. The promotions are underway.
Anand Deverakonda scored a hit with his previous film, Middle-Class Melodies.
