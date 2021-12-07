'Pushpa' Trailer is out, Allu Arjun to score big in Tamil?

The theatrical trailer of Telugu cinema's leading star Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise is out on the internet. For the first time, Allu Arjun is planning to explore his market in Tamil Nadu and hence, the distribution in Tamil Nadu is being under the control of Lyca Productions and Tirupathi Prasad.

While the Telugu trailer is already a big hit by registering more than 4.5 million views, the Tamil trailer is also all set to touch 2 million views, which is something big for a dubbed film.

Directed by Sukumar of Rangasthalam fame, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil are playing pivotal characters in the film.

The Tamil dubbing is also meticulously done and looks good. Pushpa is all set to hit the screens on December 17 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi!

Watch the Tamil trailer here: