'Pushpaka Vimanam' opens to low occupancy

Hyderabad, Nov 12 (IANS) Anand Deverakonda and Geeth Saini-starrer 'Pushpaka Vimanam' hit the screens on Friday and it failed to grab the audiences to the theatres.

Anand Deverakonda, who dared to do a role like 'Chittilanka Sundar', needs to be appreciated.

Dark comedy-themed 'Pushpaka Vimanam' poses Anand in the role of a recently married government school teacher, who tries to cover up the fact that his wife has eloped. The more he tries to cover the fact, the more cornered he finds himself, which caters to both comedy and drama genres. Other actors like Sunil, VK Naresh justified their roles well.