Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’ teaser has garnered over 50 million views in 19 days. It is said to be a record.

The teaser has also recorded 1.2 million likes and 40 thousand dislikes. The Sukumar-directed movie is in progress. It features Rashmika Mandanna as the heroine and Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the project.